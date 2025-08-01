US trade partners around the world were reacting on Friday to President Donald Trump's executive order that would introduce new tariffs on many of them in seven days.

As the global economy and alliances face a fresh test from the president's trade agenda.

Trump's order was issued on Thursday night and came after a flurry of tariff-related activity in recent days, as the White House announced agreements with various nations and blocs ahead of Trump’s self-imposed August 1 deadline.

However, Trump also pushed the start date of the tariff back by seven days to August 7 so that the tariff schedule could be updated. He also said on Thursday he would be extending trade negotiations with Mexico for 90 days.

But the vast majority of nations are continuing to face uncertainty ahead of the coming deadline.

And while a handful of trade deals have trickled in, many details remain hazy, with businesses and manufacturers around the world bracing for heightened operating costs and potential price hikes regardless.

Meanwhile, Trump’s overhaul of American trade policy hasn't gone unchallenged.

Appellate court judges have expressed broad scepticism around Trump’s legal rationale for his most expansive round of tariffs.

The new rates are due to take effect on August 7, but uncertainty over what Trump might do next remains.

The way ahead for China, which runs the largest trade surplus with the US, is unclear after talks earlier this week in Stockholm produced no deal. Trump has yet to say if he'll extend an August 12 pause on painfully high import duties on Chinese products.

The reaction from financial markets was muted.

Related TRT Global - Trump unleashes sweeping tariff blitz hours before trade deal deadline

Canada was hit with a tariff hike from 25 percent to 35 percent, drawing criticism from PM Mark Carney, who called the move unjustified.

Trump cited what he said was a lack of cooperation in stemming trafficking in illicit drugs across the northern border. He also expressed frustration with a trade deficit largely due to US oil purchases.