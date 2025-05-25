Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has won the Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for his 11th feature, It Was Just An Accident.

In his speech on Saturday, he urged unity and freedom for all Iranians, regardless of their differences.

The film marks Panahi's first official work following a 15-year filmmaking ban and years of imprisonment in Iran.

Selected among 22 competing works at this year's festival, the film is set for release in France on September 10.

With the award, Panahi now has the rare honour of winning the top prize at all three major European film festivals, after nabbing Berlin's Golden Bear for "Taxi" in 2015 and the Golden Lion at Venice for "The Circle" in 2000.

Other awards

Norwegian director Joachim Trier was awarded the Grand Prize, or second prize, for “Valeur Sentimentale.”