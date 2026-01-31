WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Almost six decades after its first television transmission, Türkiye’s public broadcaster celebrates its growth into a global media platform spanning Europe, Africa and Asia.
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Türkiye’s state broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television Corporation marks 58 years since its first TV broadcast. / AA Archive
January 31, 2026

Türkiye’s state broadcaster marked 58 years since its first television transmission on Saturday, as senior officials celebrated its evolution into a global communications network.

The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), ‘the voice of Türkiye’, began television broadcasting on January 31, 1968, from what officials describe as “a modest studio” in Ankara.

Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye's Head of Communications, said the launch was “not merely a technical development” but a milestone that helped shape the country’s collective memory and cultural identity.

In an anniversary message shared on X, Duran wrote that TRT’s multilingual reach enables Türkiye to “successfully represent Türkiye’s truth, culture and values on the international stage,” pointing to its documentaries, cultural productions, and digital content as key elements of this mission.

He credited reforms under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with transforming TRT into a broadcaster that “reaches every corner of the world, distinguished by its reliable journalism and high-quality productions.”

TRT currently broadcasts in over 40 languages to audiences across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, with international services including English, Arabic, German, Russian, French, Spanish and others.

RECOMMENDED

Founded in 1964, TRT was Türkiye’s sole television broadcaster for decades before the emergence of private channels in the 1990s.

It has expanded its international presence over the years as Ankara has sought to strengthen its public diplomacy and media outreach.

TRT Director General Zahid Sobaci, on the other hand, said that the broadcaster now “enters millions of homes around the world with its 18 channels,” in a post on X on Saturday.

Marking the anniversary, Sobacı also thanked TRT employees and viewers. “I congratulate everyone on the 58th anniversary of our television broadcasting, and I thank each member of the TRT family as well as our viewers,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'