ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
US President Donald Trump has accused New Delhi of financially supporting Moscow's war against Ukraine by buying Russian oil.
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
India's August Russian oil imports down 4.1% y/y, tanker data shows. / Reuters
September 19, 2025

India's Russian oil imports fell 4.1 percent in August from a year earlier to about 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd), accounting for about a third of the nation's overall imports, tanker data has shown.

The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer imported 4.92 million bpd of oil in total during the month, nearly 11 percent higher than in July and up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

US President Donald Trump has accused New Delhi of financially supporting Moscow's war against Ukraine by buying Russian oil and fired a salvo of a 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

Refiners in India, however, have raised imports of US oil, buying about 187,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 19.4 percent from the previous month, the data showed.

The data also includes some crude cargoes that arrived in August but were discharged in September. It also includes some cargoes that arrived in July and were discharged in August.

RelatedTRT World - Modi, Putin get cosy at SCO summit days after US punished India for buying Russian oil
RECOMMENDED

Defiant refiners

India's Reliance Industries, which operates the world's biggest refining complex, increased monthly Russian oil imports by 2.9 percent in August to about 591,000 barrels per day (bpd), data from industry and trade sources showed.

The share of Russian oil in Reliance's overall intake declined to 41.5 per cent in August from about 47 per cent in July, the data showed.

India's Nayara Energy imported only Russian oil in August, with Iraq's SOMO and Saudi Aramco halting supplies due to payment difficulties after the European Union placed the Russia-backed refiner under sanctions in July, data from trade and industry sources showed.

The private refiner imported 240,400 barrels per day of oil in August, an overall decline of 26 percent from July, tanker data showed.

Nayara, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, operates a 400,000 bpd refinery at Vadinar in the Indian state of Gujarat.

RelatedTRT World - Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence