In a stunning diplomatic volte-face, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has endorsed New Delhi’s claim to sovereignty over India-administered Kashmir, a move that has fanned tensions with Pakistan and destabilised an already volatile region.

In a joint statement with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on October 10, Foreign Minister of the interim Afghan government, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi referred to the disputed region of Kashmir as part of India, eliciting words of strong condemnation from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kashmir is part of the wider Himalayan region that both New Delhi and Islamabad claim in full but administer in part.

Both countries have fought multiple wars over the decades, the most recent being the four-day clash in May that analysts consider the biggest air battle since World War II in terms of the number of aircraft involved.

“The joint statement is highly insensitive to the sacrifices and sentiments of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination,” Pakistan said .

For Islamabad, the shift in Kabul’s policy can embolden anti-Pakistan forces across the border and escalate security conflicts.

Pakistan’s role in the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 is no secret, as its mediation was critical in securing the US withdrawal.

The objective of Pakistan was to have a friendly neighbour to its West, which could help Islamabad fight terrorist groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Yet Pak-Afghan relations have deteriorated into open hostility, with border skirmishes claiming hundreds of lives and displacing thousands.

Pakistan recently struck TTP hideouts in Afghanistan, killing “more than 200 Afghan fighters”. A counter-attack from the Afghan side killed 23 Pakistani soldiers, leading to the closure of the main border crossings at Torkham and Chaman.

Amir Zia, a Karachi-based political analyst, tells TRT World that Pakistan’s shift to “coercive diplomacy” to root out terrorism has emboldened the TTP, which is accused of conducting at least 600 attacks on Pakistani security forces in the past year alone.

“The emboldened terrorists are no longer hitting soft civilian targets, but targeting the Pakistani security forces. This is ominous,” he says.

The recent airstrikes and border clampdowns by Islamabad to eliminate Afghanistan-based terrorists are in stark contrast to the subtler carrot-and-stick approach of past decades that balanced pressure with economic and cultural ties.

The result is a “widened gulf of distrust” that has pushed Kabul towards New Delhi, reviving the anti-Pakistan alliance that Islamabad has long sought to prevent, he says.

Moonis Ahmar, political analyst and former professor of international relations at the University of Karachi, tells TRT World that he sees historical echoes in the Afghan policy shift.

“Afghanistan has had issues with Pakistan since 1947,” he says, recalling how Kabul’s disputes over the border and Pashtun irredentism – meaning one state’s desire to annex the territory of another for ethnic reasons – have fuelled mistrust.

“When you endorse India’s Kashmir sovereignty, what it means is that you’re trying to hurt Pakistan,” Ahmar says, pointing to the Taliban’s statement as a deliberate jab.