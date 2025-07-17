WAR ON GAZA
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Several people were also injured after the strike that hit the Catholic parish in Gaza, doctors at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City said.
A wounded Palestinian Christian woman is rushed to Al-Ahli Hospital after an Israeli strike on Gaza’s Church of the Holy Family, medics say. / Reuters
July 17, 2025

Israeli strikes on Gaza have hit the territory's only Catholic church, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, while the ANSA news agency said two women were killed.

"Israeli strikes on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church", Meloni said in a statement, slamming "unacceptable" attacks on the civilian population.

The strike damaged the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic Church inside the Palestinian enclave.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.

‘Unacceptable’

RECOMMENDED

Italy's ANSA news agency said six people were seriously injured, while parish priest Father Gabriele Romanelli, who used to regularly update the late Pope Francis about the Israeli war on Palestinians, suffered light leg injuries.

"Israeli raids on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

"The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude," she added.

