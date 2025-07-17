Israeli strikes on Gaza have hit the territory's only Catholic church, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday, while the ANSA news agency said two women were killed.

"Israeli strikes on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church", Meloni said in a statement, slamming "unacceptable" attacks on the civilian population.

The strike damaged the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic Church inside the Palestinian enclave.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.

‘Unacceptable’