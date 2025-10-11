Hundreds of people attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Oslo on Saturday ahead of Israel's World Cup qualifier against Norway, chanting "Free Palestine" to protest against Israel's genocide in Gaza, AFP reported.

Many demonstrators wore Palestinian keffiyeh shawls draped over their shoulders and waved Palestinian flags as they gathered in the city centre before walking in a procession to the Ullevaal stadium.

"The message today is to say we give the red card to Israel, to apartheid, and to genocide," said Line Khateeb, the head of the Norwegian Committee for Palestine, one of the organisers of the protest.

"We do not accept football being used to whitewash war crimes, as we see today when Israel participates in the World Cup qualification games," she told AFP.

Demonstrators carried banners reading "Exclude Israel from International Football", "From the River to the Sea", "Red Card to Israel" and "It's a Genocide, Not a War".

"Israel has been committing genocide for the last two years and killing indiscriminately, doing the most horrible thing that could be imaginable," one of the demonstrators, Munib Sarwar, a 40-year-old engineer, said.

"We need to show solidarity with the children and the people of Gaza who have been terrorised for the last two years," he added.

Organisers decided to go ahead with the demonstration despite the Gaza ceasefire deal reached on Thursday.