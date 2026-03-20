Airlines are drawing up contingency plans amid warnings that jet fuel shortages could disrupt global travel within weeks, following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Industry leaders say supplies in some regions may come under pressure as the conflict threatens fuel flows.

Airline executives say uncertainty over fuel availability is a growing concern, particularly beyond the immediate term.

Kenton Jarvis, boss of budget airline easyJet, said suppliers had guaranteed deliveries for the next three weeks but offered little reassurance beyond that, according to a report by Financial Times.

“But no one’s telling us ‘we have no immediate issues in six weeks’, because they’re not prepared to say that,” Jarvis added.

The potential impact may vary by region. While the UK and parts of Europe are believed to have sufficient supplies for now, long-haul carriers face greater risks when operating in fuel-dependent regions.

Ben Smith, chief executive of Air France-KLM, said: “We’re putting in plans today to draw up scenarios on how we would deal with the shortage of fuel.”