Syrian civilians who managed to flee Dayr Hafir, east of Aleppo, accuse the YPG terrorists of preventing tens of thousands of people from leaving the area, saying the group is using civilians as human shields as fighting looms.

“We were told either to stay or be shot,” said Mustafa al-Hassun, on Thursday, who fled with his family through smuggling routes and farmland.

He said escape paths were riddled with landmines and guarded by armed fighters.

Those who escaped told Anadolu that the YPG terror group has sealed off roads and threatened residents attempting to flee, even as the Syrian army prepares an operation along the Dayr Hafir–Maskanah line west of the Euphrates River.

A humanitarian corridor has been announced, but civilians say it remains inaccessible.

Mohammed Abu Musa said he and his family became trapped in Dayr Hafir while seeking medical treatment and endured a night of bombardment before escaping via dirt roads with help from aid workers. “The psychological pressure was unbearable,” he said.

Civilians remain trapped