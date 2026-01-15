MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army
Residents who escaped the area say exit routes are blocked, and civilians are being used as shields, as humanitarian corridors remain closed.
YPG blocks civilian evacuations from Aleppo, uses civilians as human shields against Syrian army
Residents say Syrian authorities had designated evacuation routes, but the YPG terrorists blocked those roads. / AP
January 15, 2026

Syrian civilians who managed to flee Dayr Hafir, east of Aleppo, accuse the YPG terrorists of preventing tens of thousands of people from leaving the area, saying the group is using civilians as human shields as fighting looms.

“We were told either to stay or be shot,” said Mustafa al-Hassun, on Thursday, who fled with his family through smuggling routes and farmland.

He said escape paths were riddled with landmines and guarded by armed fighters.

Those who escaped told Anadolu that the YPG terror group has sealed off roads and threatened residents attempting to flee, even as the Syrian army prepares an operation along the Dayr Hafir–Maskanah line west of the Euphrates River.

A humanitarian corridor has been announced, but civilians say it remains inaccessible.

Mohammed Abu Musa said he and his family became trapped in Dayr Hafir while seeking medical treatment and endured a night of bombardment before escaping via dirt roads with help from aid workers. “The psychological pressure was unbearable,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president

Civilians remain trapped

RECOMMENDED

Another resident, Fetayim Melloush, who fled with her husband and four children, said many families wanted to leave but were blocked.

“We left everything behind. There was no way out,” she said, adding that many civilians remain trapped.

Her husband, Ahmed Hayik, 72, said barricades were set up to stop all vehicle and pedestrian movement, forcing families to cross rough agricultural land to escape.

Residents said the authorities had designated evacuation routes, but those roads were blocked by the YPG terrorists, leaving civilians to rely on dangerous, unofficial paths.

Those who fled said they hope to return once fighting subsides.

Civilians still inside Dayr Hafir are urging international organisations to intervene, warning that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly as thousands remain unable to leave.

RelatedTRT World - Why disarming YPG terror group is a must for Syria’s security and stability
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025