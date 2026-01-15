Syrian civilians who managed to flee Dayr Hafir, east of Aleppo, accuse the YPG terrorists of preventing tens of thousands of people from leaving the area, saying the group is using civilians as human shields as fighting looms.
“We were told either to stay or be shot,” said Mustafa al-Hassun, on Thursday, who fled with his family through smuggling routes and farmland.
He said escape paths were riddled with landmines and guarded by armed fighters.
Those who escaped told Anadolu that the YPG terror group has sealed off roads and threatened residents attempting to flee, even as the Syrian army prepares an operation along the Dayr Hafir–Maskanah line west of the Euphrates River.
A humanitarian corridor has been announced, but civilians say it remains inaccessible.
Mohammed Abu Musa said he and his family became trapped in Dayr Hafir while seeking medical treatment and endured a night of bombardment before escaping via dirt roads with help from aid workers. “The psychological pressure was unbearable,” he said.
Civilians remain trapped
Another resident, Fetayim Melloush, who fled with her husband and four children, said many families wanted to leave but were blocked.
“We left everything behind. There was no way out,” she said, adding that many civilians remain trapped.
Her husband, Ahmed Hayik, 72, said barricades were set up to stop all vehicle and pedestrian movement, forcing families to cross rough agricultural land to escape.
Residents said the authorities had designated evacuation routes, but those roads were blocked by the YPG terrorists, leaving civilians to rely on dangerous, unofficial paths.
Those who fled said they hope to return once fighting subsides.
Civilians still inside Dayr Hafir are urging international organisations to intervene, warning that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly as thousands remain unable to leave.