US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Tom Barrack confirms agreement after Erdogan–Trump meeting, though airline says no final decision yet.
Turkish Airlines (THY) aircraft are pictured on the tarmac of Istanbul Grand Airport in Istanbul, Turkey [File] / Reuters
September 25, 2025

Turkish Airlines’ purchase of Boeing aircraft "is done," the US envoy to Türkiye said, confirming what could be a major deal between the US plane maker and Türkiye’s national flag carrier.

"The deal is done," Tom Barrack told reporters outside the White House when asked if the transaction was complete, though he did not provide further details.

His comments followed a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Turkish Airlines said last week that discussions with Boeing were ongoing regarding a potential order.

"This is an issue we have been discussing with Boeing for a long time, but no definitive decision has been reached yet," Communications Senior Vice President Yahya Ustun said at the time.

Boeing has not publicly commented on Barrack’s remarks, and Turkish Airlines has yet to issue an updated statement.

Expansion strategy for Turkish carriers

The airline and Boeing reached a deal last year for an order of four 777 freighters to strengthen the carrier’s position in the global air cargo market.

That agreement followed Turkish Airlines’ expansion strategy, which has included increasing its cargo and passenger capacity to serve a growing network of destinations.

Another Turkish airline, Pegasus, also announced an order last year for 200 Boeing aircraft, underscoring the importance of the Turkish market to the US manufacturer.

Boeing has been working to secure new contracts amid ongoing competition with European rival Airbus.

Türkiye’s growing aviation sector — with Istanbul Airport serving as a major global hub — has become a focal point for both companies.

While Barrack’s confirmation appeared to signal a completed agreement, the absence of details left uncertainty over the size of the order and the delivery schedule.

Industry analysts say any new Turkish Airlines deal with Boeing could involve long-haul passenger jets as well as additional freighters to meet increasing demand.

The meeting between Erdogan and Trump also covered broader economic and security issues, but neither leader publicly mentioned the Boeing discussions.

The confirmation by Barrack, however, highlighted the deal’s potential significance for both US–Türkiye relations and the global aviation market.

SOURCE:AA
