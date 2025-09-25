Turkish Airlines’ purchase of Boeing aircraft "is done," the US envoy to Türkiye said, confirming what could be a major deal between the US plane maker and Türkiye’s national flag carrier.

"The deal is done," Tom Barrack told reporters outside the White House when asked if the transaction was complete, though he did not provide further details.

His comments followed a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Turkish Airlines said last week that discussions with Boeing were ongoing regarding a potential order.

"This is an issue we have been discussing with Boeing for a long time, but no definitive decision has been reached yet," Communications Senior Vice President Yahya Ustun said at the time.

Boeing has not publicly commented on Barrack’s remarks, and Turkish Airlines has yet to issue an updated statement.

Expansion strategy for Turkish carriers

The airline and Boeing reached a deal last year for an order of four 777 freighters to strengthen the carrier’s position in the global air cargo market.