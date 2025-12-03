ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
Chinese reusable carrier rocket fails to complete its maiden test
Zhuque-3 Y1 rocket suffered ‘abnormal combustion occurred during descent,’ according to developer LandSpace.
Chinese reusable carrier rocket fails to complete its maiden test
Developers had launched the rocket from the Dongfeng Commercial Aerospace Innovation Test Zone around noon, local time, on Wednesday. / AA
December 3, 2025

China’s reusable carrier rocket has failed to complete its maiden test.

The “second stage” of the Zhuque-3 Y1 rocket entered the designated orbit, but the recovery of its first stage failed,” state-run Xinhua News reported on Wednesday .

Produced by Beijing-based commercial aerospace company LandSpace, the methane-fueled launch vehicle failed to achieve the planned soft landing during its first-stage recovery test.

It suffered an “abnormal combustion” which occurred during descent, according to LandSpace.

RECOMMENDED

“The anomaly occurred during the recovery verification test and prevented the booster from touching down on the designated pad. The cause of the abnormal combustion is under investigation,” it added, according to Shanghai Daily.

Developers had launched the rocket from the Dongfeng Commercial Aerospace Innovation Test Zone around noon, local time, on Wednesday.

So far, only two US-based space companies, including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, have successfully tested a reusable rocket.

RelatedTRT World - China's LandSpace launches improved methane-powered rocket, eyes reusability
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report