China’s reusable carrier rocket has failed to complete its maiden test.

The “second stage” of the Zhuque-3 Y1 rocket entered the designated orbit, but the recovery of its first stage failed,” state-run Xinhua News reported on Wednesday .

Produced by Beijing-based commercial aerospace company LandSpace, the methane-fueled launch vehicle failed to achieve the planned soft landing during its first-stage recovery test.

It suffered an “abnormal combustion” which occurred during descent, according to LandSpace.