Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened further escalation in Lebanon, saying Israel would only agree to negotiations if Hezbollah disarmed and a lasting peace agreement is reached.

In a recorded speech, Netanyahu claimed that Lebanon recently sought to open direct negotiation channels "as a result of the strength we showed."

He stated he has agreed to talks on two conditions: the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and the reaching of a lasting peace agreement.

Warning of continued military action, Netanyahu said the war "is not over yet," claiming Israel has achieved "enormous achievements."

Late Friday, the Lebanese presidency said Lebanon and Israel agreed to hold their first meeting in Washington on Tuesday.

Diplomatic talks in Washington