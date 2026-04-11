Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened further escalation in Lebanon, saying Israel would only agree to negotiations if Hezbollah disarmed and a lasting peace agreement is reached.
In a recorded speech, Netanyahu claimed that Lebanon recently sought to open direct negotiation channels "as a result of the strength we showed."
He stated he has agreed to talks on two conditions: the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and the reaching of a lasting peace agreement.
Warning of continued military action, Netanyahu said the war "is not over yet," claiming Israel has achieved "enormous achievements."
Late Friday, the Lebanese presidency said Lebanon and Israel agreed to hold their first meeting in Washington on Tuesday.
Diplomatic talks in Washington
The US State Department confirmed it will host a meeting next week to discuss the ongoing ceasefire efforts between Israel and Lebanon.
Israel's heaviest bombardment on Lebanon killed over 300 people on Wednesday.
"We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon," the official said, confirming an earlier account from a source familiar with the diplomatic efforts.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier on Thursday ordered his ministers to seek direct talks with Lebanon, pushing for Hezbollah's disarmament.
Israel's large-scale attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 2,020 people and injured 6,436.