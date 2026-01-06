WORLD
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts western Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Quake strikes the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture at a depth of about 10 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Aftershocks measuring at lower magnitudes were also reported. / AP
January 6, 2026

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan, although no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake hit the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture at 1018 am local time (0118GMT) on Tuesday at a depth of about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

No casualties have been reported so far.

Aftershocks measuring at lower magnitudes were also reported, according to Kyodo News Agency.

No abnormalities were detected at the Shimane nuclear power plant in Matsue following the initial quake, said operator Chugoku Electric Power Co.

Authorities also halted bullet train services in western Japan due to a power outage, while operations of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line were suspended between Okayama and Hiroshima stations.

