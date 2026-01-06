A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan, although no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake hit the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture at 1018 am local time (0118GMT) on Tuesday at a depth of about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

No casualties have been reported so far.

Aftershocks measuring at lower magnitudes were also reported, according to Kyodo News Agency.