Myanmar's acting President U Myint Swe dies at 74
Myint Swe became acting president after military seized power in 2021
Myanmar acting President Myint Swe / AP
August 7, 2025

Myanmar's acting President U Myint Swe passed away Thursday morning, the country's National Defense and Security Council said.

He was 74.

Myint Swe had been in critical condition and was being treated in the intensive care unit at a military hospital in the capital, Naypyitaw, local media reports said.

Since early 2023, he had experienced slower movement and difficulty eating. Test results showed that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and related neurological disorders.

He also underwent medical treatment at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Medical Center in April last year.

Myint Swe became acting president after the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

