Authorities in the India-administered Kashmir have barred Lailatul Qadr prayers at the region's largest mosque in the capital of Srinagar, according to Umar Farooq, its chief preacher.

Lailatul Qadr is the most important night of Ramadan and falls during the last 10 nights of the Muslim holy month.

"Conveyed to Auqaf by authorities that on the highly revered night of Lailatul Qadr, when Muslims around the world supplicate and seek Allah's forgiveness throughout the holy and blessed night, Jamia Masjid Srinagar will be closed to the people and no shab or prayers will be allowed there," Farooq said in a statement on Thursday.

"Regrettably, the insensitivity of those in power will deprive tens of thousands of Muslims who for generations have been visiting Jama Masjid on this night of spiritual solace and worship, causing them and me great grief and dismay," he added.

Decisions to stop prayers or other such decisions usually come directly from the Indian government, which has retained control over the police.



The local government that was elected last year has no say in such decisions, though in the past, pro-India local governments have been complicit in imposing such restrictions.