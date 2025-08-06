US President Donald Trump has said his administration would impose a 100 percent tariff on imported semiconductors, while exempting companies relocating their production to the United States.

"We’re going to be putting a very large tariff on chips and semiconductors," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

"But if you’re building in the United States of America, there’s no charge."

The president made the announcement alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, who revealed the company would invest $100 billion in a new US manufacturing initiative.

The plan includes a Kentucky-based facility dedicated to glass production by Corning Inc., as well as expanded partnerships with Applied Materials and Texas Instruments.

Trump framed the tariff as a win for American industry and consumers.

"Even though you’re building and not producing yet, if you’ve committed to build here, there will be no charge," he said.

Tariffs pressure

Apple’s move comes amid intensifying tariff threats that have rattled companies with global supply chains.

Most iPhones sold in the US are assembled in India, which is now facing a two-part 50 percent tariff under Trump’s broader trade crackdown.