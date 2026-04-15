AFRICA
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Dozens of Al Shabab terrorists killed in Somalia strikes
Operations targeted supply stockpiles, significantly weakening the terror group’s logistical capacity, mobility, and ability to organise attacks, says the defence ministry.
Dozens of Al Shabab terrorists killed in Somalia strikes
Since July, Somali forces intensify operations against group with partners. / AA
12 hours ago

The Somali defence ministry has said that new air strikes targeting the Al Qaeda-affiliated group, Al Shabab, killed 54 terrorists and wounded several others.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said that the operations, which took place in the Hiran, Lower Shabelle, Bay and Lower Jubba regions, also destroyed key “enemy” positions.

The positions had been under the government’s close surveillance following observed terror activity in recent days, it said.

The air raids also hit the terror supply stockpiles, “significantly weakening the group’s logistical capacity, mobility and ability to organise attacks against Somali civilians.”

‘Large-scale operation’

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The statement came one day after the national army, backed by regional security forces, carried out a “large-scale operation” in southern provinces, killing 27 Al Shabab terrorists, including key members of the group.

Al Shabab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials and civilians.

Since last July, Somali forces, backed by the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia and other partners, have intensified operations against the group in support of the federal government.

The mission’s mandate was renewed for another year by the UN Security Council in December under a UK-backed resolution extending authorisation through December 31.

RelatedTRT World - Senior al Shabab leader killed in Somalia
SOURCE:AA
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