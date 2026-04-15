The Somali defence ministry has said that new air strikes targeting the Al Qaeda-affiliated group, Al Shabab, killed 54 terrorists and wounded several others.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said that the operations, which took place in the Hiran, Lower Shabelle, Bay and Lower Jubba regions, also destroyed key “enemy” positions.

The positions had been under the government’s close surveillance following observed terror activity in recent days, it said.

The air raids also hit the terror supply stockpiles, “significantly weakening the group’s logistical capacity, mobility and ability to organise attacks against Somali civilians.”

‘Large-scale operation’