A senior US military official has been removed from his post after it was revealed that he had repeatedly criticised Israel and US policy on his social media account.

Colonel Nathan McCormack, who served as the Levant and Egypt branch chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff's J5 planning directorate, was dismissed from his role following the emergence of his posts, according to Jewish News Syndicate, the hawkish and Israeli-linked outlet that first reported the story.

According to Middle East Eye, McCormack's posts accused Washington of enabling Israel's "bad behavior" and added: "The Western states go to great lengths to avoid criticism of Israel, much out of Holocaust guilt."

"Israel's actions over decades have prompted accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide," McCormack also wrote.

His posts, which have since been archived, also included criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

McCormack referred to him and his allies as "Judeo-supremacist cronies" and accused them of wanting "to expel [Palestinians] and cleanse ‘Eretz Israel’ [Israeli territory] of ethnic Palestinians."

McCormack in one post said Israel is "our worst 'ally.' We get literally nothing out of the 'partnership' other than the enmity of millions of people in the Middle East, Africa and Asia."