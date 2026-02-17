Prime Minister Mark Carney has launched a multi-billion dollar plan to strengthen the Canadian military and rely less on the United States.

Carney's announcement of Canada's first defence industrial strategy on Tuesday built on themes he has emphasised throughout his 11-month tenure as President Donald Trump rips through traditional US alliances.

PM Mark Carney says Canadians "relied too heavily on our geography and others to protect us", warning the dependence "created vulnerabilities."

The prime minister said Canada has not done nearly enough to defend itself in an increasingly dangerous world and counting on US protection is no longer viable.

"We've relied too heavily on our geography and others to protect us," Carney said.

"This has created vulnerabilities that we can no longer afford and dependencies that we can no longer sustain," he added.

Carney, in his speech at the World Economic Forum last month, said Trump had triggered a "rupture" in the rules-based global order.

On Tuesday, Carney also addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech last week to the Munich Security Conference, highlighting what the Canadian leader sees as the widening gap between US and Canadian values.

Carney, addressing reporters after giving a speech on the defence plan, pivoted to Rubio's speech without being asked about it.

He cautioned that Trump's top diplomat had spoken of Washington's desire to defend "Christian nationalism."

"Canadian nationalism is civic nationalism" and Ottawa's mandate was to defend the rights of everyone in a vast and diverse country, Carney said.

"There is a rivalry taking place between Canadian nationalism and other forms of nationalism," he added, speaking in French.

In Munich, Rubio said "Western Civilisation" was defined by "Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices of our forefathers."