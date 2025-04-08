WORLD
Mexico mourns photographers killed in music festival mishap
The photographers covering the Axe Ceremonia festival died when a decorative structure collapsed on them Saturday.
They were identified as Berenice Giles, 28, and Miguel Hernandez, 26.
April 8, 2025

Relatives and friends of two photographers killed in an accident over the weekend at a music festival in Mexico City paid tribute to their lost loved ones on Monday.

The photographers covering the Axe Ceremonia festival died when a decorative structure collapsed on them Saturday.

They were identified as Berenice Giles, 28, and Miguel Hernandez, 26.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said it was an accident but clarified there should not be impunity.

"We must see how that equipment that fell was set up," she told a news conference.

The structure was being moved by a crane when it came crashing down.

The accident happened Saturday evening, but the festival kept going until midnight, when it was eventually suspended.

It had been scheduled to continue on Sunday with performances by the rapper Tyler The Creator and the British band Massive Attack, among other groups.

The structure that fell had apparently been added after a final safety inspection, said officials in Miguel Hidalgo, the Mexico City district that includes the park which hosted the music festival.

