TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish foreign minister discusses regional developments with Qatari, Azerbaijani counterparts
In separate phone calls, ministers express their solidarity and support regarding the ballistic missile fired towards Türkiye.
Turkish foreign minister discusses regional developments with Qatari, Azerbaijani counterparts
Turkish foreign minister discusses regional developments with Qatari, Azerbaijani counterparts / AA Archive
March 13, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed regional developments with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate phone calls on Friday with the Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the calls, the ministers also expressed their solidarity and support regarding missiles fired towards Türkiye.

Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday that a ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was the third such incident since the US-Israel war on Iran.

RECOMMENDED

Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI