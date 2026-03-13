Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed regional developments with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate phone calls on Friday with the Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the calls, the ministers also expressed their solidarity and support regarding missiles fired towards Türkiye.

Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday that a ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was the third such incident since the US-Israel war on Iran.