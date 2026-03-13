Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed regional developments with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Qatar.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate phone calls on Friday with the Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.
During the calls, the ministers also expressed their solidarity and support regarding missiles fired towards Türkiye.
Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday that a ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was the third such incident since the US-Israel war on Iran.
Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.