US Democrats have released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein suggested that US President Donald Trump was aware of the financier's sexual abuse and definitely "knew about the girls".

Trump has denied any involvement in or knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former ally, who died by suicide in federal prison in 2019 as he was awaiting trial.

But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."

The furore around the disgraced financier is still roiling Trump's administration four months after his Justice Department effectively closed the case, announcing there was no more information to share.

Democrats in the House, keen to capitalise on the simmering controversy, have been trying to force a vote that would compel publication of the full Epstein case files.

The newly released emails were written to long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein's death, and the author Michael Wolff.

‘Fake narrative’

The White House, however, accused Democrats of pushing a "fake narrative" after they released emails.

"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

She added that the release of the emails was a "hoax" designed to take the shine off an upcoming vote to end the longest-ever US government shutdown, which Trump has claimed as a victory for Republicans.