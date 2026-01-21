One person has been killed in an Israeli air strike despite the ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.
The state news agency NNA said on Wednesday that the strike hit the Zahrani area in southern Lebanon, killing one person.
No information was yet available about injuries.
There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese government on the attacks.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was supposed to end more than a year of attacks that killed over 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 others against the backdrop of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.
The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025 under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.