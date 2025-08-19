WORLD
2 min read
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
The move comes after Washington doubled its $50 million bounty for Maduro’s arrest and sent warships to the Caribbean in a new anti-drug push.
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
The Venezuelan militia is claimed to number approximately 5 million members, although analysts say the actual figure is far smaller. (Photo: AP) / AP
August 19, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced he would mobilise more than 4.5 million militia members to defend the country against what he called renewed “threats” from the United States, after Washington raised its bounty for his arrest.

“This week, I will activate a special plan with more than 4.5 million militiamen to ensure coverage of the entire national territory — militias that are prepared, activated and armed,” Maduro said during a televised address on Monday.

Officially created under the late president Hugo Chavez, the militia is claimed to number approximately 5 million members, although analysts say the actual figure is far smaller. Venezuela’s population is approximately 30 million.

RelatedTRT Global - Venezuela slams US decision to double Maduro bounty to $50M as 'pathetic'

Washington’s threats

Maduro railed against what he called the “extravagant, bizarre, and outlandish threats” from Washington. 

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this month, the Trump administration doubled its bounty for Maduro’s capture to $50 million, citing drug-trafficking charges. US officials accuse him of running the so-called Cartel de los Soles, a powerful cocaine network embedded in Venezuela’s military.

The US military has also deployed naval assets to the southern Caribbean as part of its anti-narcotics crackdown. 

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Caracas has responded by deploying forces “throughout the Caribbean… in our sea, our property, Venezuelan territory.”

Without directly mentioning the latest US moves, Maduro thanked allies for their support in the face of what he described as Washington’s “rotten refrain of threats.” 

He also called on his political base to strengthen grassroots armed units, including peasant and worker militias, declaring: “Rifles and missiles for the peasant force — to defend the territory, sovereignty, and peace of Venezuela.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests