Pashinyan visit: In Istanbul, an Armenian leader walks through history
TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pashinyan visit: In Istanbul, an Armenian leader walks through historyIstanbul's historical places and memories welcome Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with warmth — a city of echoes opening gently to a historic visitor.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan inside Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Mosque, beneath its soaring blue domes. (Screengrab: Nikol Pashinyan/Facebook) / Public domain
June 21, 2025

Nikol Pashinyan moved through Istanbul's Sultanahmet quarter, not with pomp, but with purpose.

Just hours before meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace on Friday, the Armenian prime minister stepped into places few of his predecessors had ventured.

His first stop was the Armenian Apostolic Church in Istanbul.

The Holy Mother of God church is the Patriarchal Church of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, also known as the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, the autonomous see of the Armenian Apostolic Church. 

Then, as the call to prayer drifted across the quarter, he walked into the grand Sultanahmet Mosque.

Beneath the sweep of its blue domes, Pashinyan stood still, a foreign leader cloaked in local stillness.

Cameras clicked. Aides shifted, whispering in soft Turkish and Armenian. But for a beat, the moment held sacred, shared.

Familiar, not just formal

It was, by every measure, a historic visit.

The first of its kind by an Armenian leader at this level to Türkiye. But it wasn't a stiff diplomatic exchange. It had warmth. Texture. Even a strange sort of ease.

Pashinyan met with members of Istanbul's Armenian community, some visibly moved by the gesture.

He thanked them with quiet words. He spoke of dialogue — fragile, yes. Ongoing. Real.

Later, at the Dolmabahce waterfront, President Erdogan welcomed him not just with handshakes but with familiarity.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan's office called their talks constructive, reiterating Türkiye's support for a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan — a "win-win," in the presidential office's words.

For Pashinyan, this trip was not just about geopolitics. It was also about symbolism. He needs progress: with Baku, with Ankara, with his own people.

In Istanbul, he chose to walk. Not just into a palace, but into a city layered with remembrance.

And for a day, the atmosphere among politicians, clergy, citizens was not tense or transactional, but disarmingly human. Warm. Almost palsy. The handshake wasn't just literal. It lingered.

In the end, Pashinyan seemed to soak in the hospitality of one of the world's greatest cities — Istanbul, often called the bridge between the East and West.

In a city that remembers, his presence said enough.

RelatedTRT Global - As Pashinyan makes 'historic' Türkiye visit, Erdogan says backs Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem