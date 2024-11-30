On International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed unwavering support for Palestine.

In an X post on Friday, he said: "We are ready to do our part, not just our hands but our entire bodies, to stop the genocide in Gaza and open the way to lasting peace."

He further added that Türkiye has been raising voices against the atrocities in Gaza since the first day.

Commenting on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, marred by Israel's war he said:

"When we see children waiting in line for hours in the rain and mud with their bare feet for a bowl of soup, our hearts are broken. Can anyone who has a heart instead of a stone in their body remain silent in the face of such a tragedy? "

Further reiterating solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, President Erdogan expressed his deep sense of connection with the oppressed while also flaying Israel's allies for their support to Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza.

"The pain of the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon is the pain of all of us; and so it should be. Consent to oppression is oppression. He who stands by the oppressor also shares in his oppression." he said.

While commenting on Türkiye's magnanimous past, he expressed his nation's impartiality in standing by the oppressed.