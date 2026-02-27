US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered American ambassadors across the Middle East to halt public statements that risk derailing Washington's diplomatic campaign on Iran, according to a confidential memo.
As per The Guardian, the cable warned that embassy chiefs "must refrain from public statements, interviews, or social media activity that could in any way inflame regional audiences, prejudice sensitive political issues, or complicate US relationships."
The directive came days after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sparked widespread anger across the region following remarks on prominent US journalist Tucker Carlson's podcast in which he asserted Israel held a biblical right to large swathes of Middle Eastern territory.
The memo reportedly stated that "Chiefs of Mission are expected to avoid all commentary on issues that could heighten tensions or create confusion about US policy. Discipline in public messaging is essential, especially at this time."
Though Huckabee was not specifically named in the unclassified cable signed by Rubio, its distribution to him and its timing — issued just days after his comments drew condemnation across the region on 23 February — left little ambiguity about its intended recipient, The Guardian reported.
The directive is being interpreted inside the Trump administration as a direct rebuke of Huckabee, whose remarks have complicated Washington's effort to pressure Tehran into abandoning its nuclear weapons capacity at a particularly sensitive moment in global diplomacy.
Rubio is expected to travel to Israel on March 2-3 to discuss regional security priorities amid heightened tensions with Iran, the State Department said on Friday.
The Secretary of State "will discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza," principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
"Nobody knows"
Earlier on Friday, the department authorised non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel to leave Israel due to "safety risks."
"In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank," it said.
The third round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran concluded on Thursday in Geneva, amid Israeli media assessments that Washington could carry out a strike against Tehran, though no official military decision has been announced by US authorities.
Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday and discussed the US-Iran talks, saying that "peace is within our reach."
This comes as US President Donald Trump said on Friday that strikes on Iran may or may not lead to government change, adding that "nobody knows."
"There might be, and there might not be," he told reporters in the White House, adding that "it would be nice" if a deal was reached with Iran without military force, but sometimes you have to do it."