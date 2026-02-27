US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered American ambassadors across the Middle East to halt public statements that risk derailing Washington's diplomatic campaign on Iran, according to a confidential memo.

As per The Guardian, the cable warned that embassy chiefs "must refrain from public statements, interviews, or social media activity that could in any way inflame regional audiences, prejudice sensitive political issues, or complicate US relationships."

The directive came days after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sparked widespread anger across the region following remarks on prominent US journalist Tucker Carlson's podcast in which he asserted Israel held a biblical right to large swathes of Middle Eastern territory.

The memo reportedly stated that "Chiefs of Mission are expected to avoid all commentary on issues that could heighten tensions or create confusion about US policy. Discipline in public messaging is essential, especially at this time."

Though Huckabee was not specifically named in the unclassified cable signed by Rubio, its distribution to him and its timing — issued just days after his comments drew condemnation across the region on 23 February — left little ambiguity about its intended recipient, The Guardian reported.

The directive is being interpreted inside the Trump administration as a direct rebuke of Huckabee, whose remarks have complicated Washington's effort to pressure Tehran into abandoning its nuclear weapons capacity at a particularly sensitive moment in global diplomacy.

Rubio is expected to travel to Israel on March 2-3 to discuss regional security priorities amid heightened tensions with Iran, the State Department said on Friday.



The Secretary of State "will discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza," principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.