When nine-year-old Yazan Abd Saif was killed by a stray bullet during a land dispute near his family’s home in Taiz, his grieving father, Jamil, knew the country’s non-functional courts would offer no recourse.

“When Yazan was hit, we rushed him to the hospital, but he died there from the chest wound,” he recalled with a trembling voice. “We buried him, and the police arrested the perpetrator.”

But the case, he tells TRT World, would have taken “years and years” to reach a judge. In war-torn Yemen, where judges go unpaid and courthouses lie in ruins, centuries-old tribal rituals are stepping in to deliver justice once more.



The ritual, known as Al-Hijr, is Yemen’s ancient form of tribal reconciliation — a public ceremony in which the perpetrator’s tribe offers apology, restitution, and symbolic sacrifice to the victim’s family.

It begins with the appointment of a neutral sheikh and an agreement by both sides to arbitration. Tribes pledge their commitment by surrendering valuables — often Kalashnikov rifles or ornate daggers — to the mediator as guarantees of peace. These items remain in the sheikh’s custody throughout the reconciliation.



The offending tribe then visits the victim’s home, bringing bulls for sacrifice, qat for sharing, and reciting verses of apology. In murder cases, blood money, or diya, is paid according to custom. The ritual ends with the families exchanging greetings and Quranic verses of forgiveness — a public act meant to restore honor and end cycles of revenge.

Ten days after he contacted tribal leaders, mediators arrived at Saif’s door. The killer’s tribe had come to perform the ritual. Saif chose forgiveness.

“Those who forgive and make peace, their reward is with God,” he said, quoting scripture.



In today’s Yemen, such ceremonies have become more than tradition; they are a parallel justice system. According to Naaman Qaed Mohammed, a member of the National Dialogue Conference, Al-Hijr now resolves between 75 and 120 disputes annually, ranging from land conflicts to homicides.

The revival of Al-Hijr reflects the vacuum left by Yemen’s collapsed judiciary. More than a decade of war has dismantled state institutions, and justice — like electricity, salaries, and security — has become another absent service.

Taiz, Yemen's third-largest city, experienced complete judicial paralysis between 2015 and 2017 when intense urban warfare split the city between government and Houthi control.



When judicial operations resumed, courts functioned from cramped apartments with barely any staff.

Thousands of cases are stalled indefinitely. Judges, unpaid and politically pressured, abandoned their posts. In that void, people like Jamil Abd Saif found themselves turning to the only system still standing, their tribes.

Tribal justice revived



“Before the conflict broke out in 2015, Al-Hijr was fading into history. The republican system established in 1962 had gradually replaced tribal law with formal courts, especially in more urbanized areas like Taiz,” says Jamil Al-Musaadi, a Yemeni social researcher.



After the 1962 revolution, the new state sought to centralise justice under a modern judiciary, but tribal customs persisted in remote regions where state reach was limited.



Other southern governorates such as Aden, Lahj, and Abyan had also turned their back on the ritual, he adds.

“The systemic collapse Yemen suffered after the war saw the judicial system split along conflict lines,” he tells TRT World. “Yemenis had no option but to turn to their tribal structures and ancient customs.

Ghassan Saeed Al-Murshid, a 38-year-old tribal sheikh in Taiz, mediated the case of young Yazan. He brought both parties together, and the boy’s father ultimately agreed to settle the matter through Al-Hijr, a restoration of honour carried out by the perpetrator’s tribe, Murshid, and a group of local notables.

“Seeking reconciliation between people is a great good,” Al-Murshid tells TRT World. “When there is a possibility for rapprochement, we rule for Hijr to mend hearts and restore peace.”

While thousands of cases remain unresolved in Yemen’s stalled courts, many filed before the war began, he adds, tribal reconciliation succeeds in resolving “nearly every case it takes on.”

The process can cost as much as 2 million Yemeni rials (about $8,300), a significant sum in an economy battered by war.

“Many families accept the cost for the certainty of resolution, rather than face years of delay or escalating violence,” he adds.

In local terms, $8,300 represents several months’ income for an average public employee — a daunting sum for many, yet some communities often pool together in pursuit of peace, viewing the cost as an investment in social stability.

A nation divided by tradition

As Al-Hijr fills the justice vacuum left by Yemen's collapsed state, society finds itself deeply divided on whether this revival represents pragmatic adaptation or dangerous regression.

Sheikh Adham Ghalib Qasim, 39, head of the Hilali tribe in Taiz governorate, and a proponent of the ritual, views Al-Hijr as essential in today’s Yemen.

“It is a recognised tribal custom with a major role in resolving conflicts and ending disputes,” he says. “Violence over land, tribal vendettas, and personal assaults have pushed people back to tribal arbitration as a way to prevent further bloodshed.”

Supporters say Al-Hijr offers a lifeline where the state has collapsed. Mutahar Saeed Al-Sharjabi, 54, secretary-general of the Sama Organization for Studies, calls it a pragmatic tool in wartime Yemen.