US President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum directing the withdrawal of the country from dozens of international organisations, including UN agencies, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations that no longer serve American interests, including: 35-non UN organisations, 31 UN entities," the White House said on Wednesday.

The White House did not list the organisations but said they promote "radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength."