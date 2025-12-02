Israel carried out a fresh cross-border raid into southern Syria on Tuesday, blowing up an abandoned military outpost in Quneitra despite a public appeal from US President Donald Trump for restraint.

Syria’s state broadcaster Alikhbariya said two Israeli tanks and ten military vehicles entered the village of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya in the southern Quneitra countryside before demolishing the deserted site.

Neither the Israeli military nor the Syrian authorities immediately commented.

Ignoring Trump warnings