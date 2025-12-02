WORLD
Israel launches new raid into southern Syria despite Trump’s call for restraint
The cross-border incursion is the latest in a months-long campaign of Israeli attacks on Syria’s south, even as Washington urges dialogue and warns against further escalation.
Two Israeli tanks and ten military vehicles entered the village of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya in the southern Quneitra. / AP
December 2, 2025

Israel carried out a fresh cross-border raid into southern Syria on Tuesday, blowing up an abandoned military outpost in Quneitra despite a public appeal from US President Donald Trump for restraint.

Syria’s state broadcaster Alikhbariya said two Israeli tanks and ten military vehicles entered the village of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya in the southern Quneitra countryside before demolishing the deserted site. 

Neither the Israeli military nor the Syrian authorities immediately commented.

Ignoring Trump warnings

The assault came less than 24 hours after similar Israeli raids on two nearby villages, part of a near-daily pattern of attacks targeting Syria’s south for months.

On Monday, Trump urged calm, saying it was “very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state.” 

He praised Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa as “working diligently” to create conditions for peace, calling the moment a “historic opportunity.”

Syrian government figures indicate that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 air strikes and over 400 ground incursions into southern provinces. 

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last year, Israel also expanded its hold over the occupied Golan Heights by seizing the UN-patrolled buffer zone — a step that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
