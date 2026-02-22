WORLD
Explosions heard in Kiev after ballistic missile alert
Authorities say air defence units were engaging drones detected over the wider Kiev region and reminded civilians not to film or post images of ongoing military activity.
Kiev, regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks since February 2022. (File) / Reuters
February 22, 2026

Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's capital, Kiev, early Sunday, after officials warned of a possible ballistic missile attack and ordered residents into shelters.

The city's military administration issued the alert shortly before 0200 GMT, urging people to take cover immediately. Moments later, AFP journalists in Kiev heard several loud blasts.

"Attention! An air alert has been declared in Kiev due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons," the administration said, calling on residents to remain in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

Regional authorities said air defence units were engaging drones detected over the wider Kiev region and reminded civilians not to film or post images of ongoing military activity.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kiev, regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks since February 2022, has faced waves of overnight strikes in recent weeks as Russia and Ukraine have intensified their winter assaults on each other’s energy and military infrastructure.

Last month, Russia agreed to a request from US President Donald Trump to halt air strikes on Kiev until February 1 amid harsh winter temperatures, and Ukraine said it was ready to reciprocate as Washington pushes for a diplomatic solution to end the war.

But after February 1, the two sides exchanged strikes and blame as talks mediated by the US have yielded little till now, except for occasional prisoner exchanges.

