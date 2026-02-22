Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's capital, Kiev, early Sunday, after officials warned of a possible ballistic missile attack and ordered residents into shelters.

The city's military administration issued the alert shortly before 0200 GMT, urging people to take cover immediately. Moments later, AFP journalists in Kiev heard several loud blasts.

"Attention! An air alert has been declared in Kiev due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons," the administration said, calling on residents to remain in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

Regional authorities said air defence units were engaging drones detected over the wider Kiev region and reminded civilians not to film or post images of ongoing military activity.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.