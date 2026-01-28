ASIA PACIFIC
3 min read
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Prosecutor Min Joong-ki says South Korea's institutions were "severely undermined by abuses of power" committed by Kim.
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Kim sat in the court as the sentence was read out, wearing a black suit, a white face mask and glasses. / AP
January 28, 2026

A South Korean judge has sentenced the country's former first lady, Kim Keon-hee, to 20 months in prison for corruption, but acquitted her of charges relating to stock manipulation.

Controversy has long surrounded 53-year-old Kim, and accusations of corruption, influence peddling and even academic fraud dominated her husband Yoon Suk-yeol's time in office.

Both are now in custody — Yoon for actions taken during his declaration of martial law in December 2024 and its chaotic aftermath, and Kim for alleged stock manipulation and receiving gifts from the cult-like Unification Church.

She was also accused of accepting lavish bribes from businesses and politicians totalling more than $200,000 — including two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the leader of that sect.

On Wednesday, Judge Woo In-sung of the Seoul Central District Court found her guilty of corruption and sentenced her to 20 months in prison.

She was, however, found not guilty of stock manipulation and violations of South Korea's campaign financing laws.

Prosecutors in December said Kim had "stood above the law" and colluded with the Unification Church to undermine "the constitutionally mandated separation of religion and state".

Prosecutor Min Joong-ki also said South Korea's institutions were "severely undermined by abuses of power" committed by Kim. She has also been accused of meddling in parliamentary elections.

The former first lady has denied all the charges, claiming the allegations were "deeply unjust" in her final testimony last month. But she has also apologised for "causing trouble despite being a person of no importance".

"When I consider my role and the responsibilities entrusted to me, it seems clear that I have made many mistakes," she said in December.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea’s ex-first lady accused of taking over $200,000 in bribes, interfering in state affairs
RECOMMENDED

‘Dior bag scandal’

A self-professed animal lover known internationally for her work campaigning for South Korea to ban dog meat, Kim's scandals frequently overshadowed her husband's domestic political agenda.

In 2023, hidden camera footage appeared to show Kim accepting a $2,200 luxury handbag in what was later dubbed the "Dior bag scandal", further dragging down Yoon's already dismal approval ratings.

The scandal contributed to a stinging defeat for Yoon's party in general elections in April 2024, as it failed to win back a parliamentary majority.

Yoon vetoed three opposition-backed bills to investigate allegations against Kim, including the Dior bag case, with the last veto in November 2024.

A week later, he declared martial law.

Kim's court appearance came days after former prime minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison — eight years longer than prosecutors demanded — for aiding and abetting Yoon's suspension of civilian rule.

The probe into Kim also led to the arrest of Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, which claims 10 million followers worldwide and runs a vast business empire.

A Seoul court will additionally sentence top lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, also accused of taking bribes from the sect, on Wednesday.

RelatedTRT World - South Korean prosecutors raid former president Yoon's home in favouritism probe
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast