Penguins are bringing forward their breeding season at record rates as Antarctica rapidly warms due to the climate crisis, according to research published by a global team of scientists on Tuesday.

The unprecedented shift observed over a decade in penguin breeding patterns was "highly correlated" with rising temperatures on the frozen continent, said the study's lead author Ignacio Juarez Martinez.

Penguin breeding is closely linked to food availability, and less sea ice has meant hunting grounds and nesting sites are more available during the year.

Scientists observing penguin populations in Antarctica had expected breeding to occur a little earlier but were "very surprised both by the scale and the speed of the advance", Martinez told AFP.

"The scale is so great that penguins in most areas are now breeding earlier than in any historical records," said Martinez, a scientist from the University of Oxford and Oxford Brookes University.

For this study, scientists observed nesting zones of Gentoo, Chinstrap and Adelie penguins between 2012 and 2022 using dozens of time-lapse cameras placed at colonies across Antarctica.

Gentoo penguins demonstrated the greatest change with the timing of their breeding season brought forward 13 days over the decade — and up to 24 days in some colonies.

This is the fastest change in breeding season observed in any bird — and possibly vertebrate — to date, the scientists said.

Adelie and Chinstrap penguins also advanced their breeding season by an average of 10 days.

The findings were published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.