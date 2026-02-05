A freight train carrying fuel derailed near the Kochetovka-2 railway station in Russia’s Tambov region on Wednesday, triggering a powerful explosion and a large fire that engulfed 16 tank cars, regional officials said.

Tambov Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said 11 tank cars loaded with gasoline and five with gas caught fire following the derailment at the Kochetovka station in the city of Michurinsk.

“Two firefighting trains and 25 units of equipment are working at the scene,” Pervyshov wrote on Telegram, adding that the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.