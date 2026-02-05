EUROPE
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
A blast near the Tambov station ignites 16 tank cars, forcing emergency crews into a major containment operation.
Eleven tank cars loaded with gasoline and five with gas caught fire following the derailment at the Kochetovka station. / Reuters
February 5, 2026

A freight train carrying fuel derailed near the Kochetovka-2 railway station in Russia’s Tambov region on Wednesday, triggering a powerful explosion and a large fire that engulfed 16 tank cars, regional officials said.

Tambov Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said 11 tank cars loaded with gasoline and five with gas caught fire following the derailment at the Kochetovka station in the city of Michurinsk.

“Two firefighting trains and 25 units of equipment are working at the scene,” Pervyshov wrote on Telegram, adding that the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

The regional office of the Emergency Situations Ministry earlier said the blaze had been localised across an area of about 1,000 square metres.

Once the fire is fully extinguished, specialists will inspect the tracks for damage before repair crews begin restoration work, Pervyshov said.

Deputy Governor Yevgeny Zimenko said rail traffic in Michurinsk has since been restored, though cleanup operations at the derailment site are continuing.

