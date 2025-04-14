WORLD
3 min read
Unidentified attackers kill nearly 50 in Nigeria's Plateau state
Plateau state government condemns the killings "in strong terms", calling them "unprovoked".
00:00
Unidentified attackers kill nearly 50 in Nigeria's Plateau state
Land grabbing and political and economic tensions between local "indigenes" and those considered outsiders have heightened divisions in recent decades. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 14, 2025

Unidentified attackers have killed nearly 50 people in Nigeria's Plateau state, a Red Cross source said on Monday, in the latest bout of violence in a region known for inter-communal conflict and deadly land disputes.

The Sunday night attack on the villages of Zike and Kimakpa, in the Bassa local government area, comes less than two weeks after armed men struck multiple villages in the Bokkos area, also in Plateau state, killing 48.

Land disputes, often between herders and farmers, are prone to descend into deadly violence in Plateau, especially in rural areas where law enforcement is largely absent and impunity is widespread.

"I can confirm to you that 47 persons have died, 22 others were injured and taken to hospital, five houses were burnt down," the Red Cross official said.

Dorcas John, a resident of Zike, said: "The attackers, unknown to us, came into the community and were shooting anywhere, and they killed eight people."

John Adamu, of Kimakpa, said the attackers killed 39 people in his village.

The motive for the killings and the identity of the attackers were unknown as of Monday. Police officials did not respond to a request for comment.

RelatedTRT Global - Mine blast kills eight, wounds 21 in northeast Nigeria

Inter-communal violence

Though millions of Nigerians of different backgrounds live side by side, intercommunal violence often flares in Plateau state.

Researchers say that drivers of conflict in Plateau are often complicated.

RECOMMENDED

As Africa's most populous country has continued to grow, so has the amount of land that farmers use, while grazing routes have come under stress from the climate crisis.

Land grabbing and political and economic tensions between local "indigenes" and those considered outsiders have heightened divisions in recent decades.

When violence flares, weak policing all but guarantees reprisal attacks, experts say.

Last week, army troops recovered the headless body of a 16-year herder who went missing in the Bassa area. His cattle were also stolen.

After the killings in Bokkos earlier this month, a local official told reporters that the violence was the result of "ethnic and religious cleansing" by attackers "speaking the Fulani dialect".

A local herder association slammed the remarks, saying that the Fulfulde language, as it is formally known, is widely spoken in the country, "even (by) criminals".

The Plateau state government condemned the most recent killings "in strong terms", calling them "unprovoked".

The state commissioner of information and communication, Joyce Ramnap, said that the "series of attacks pose an existential threat to the lives and livelihoods of the peace-loving people of the state".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation