Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza reports second suspected drone attack
"Another boat has been hit in a suspected drone attack. No injuries reported. Updates to follow soon," the flotilla says.
The initiative aims to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave. / AP
September 10, 2025

Global Sumud Flotilla reported a second suspected drone attack on one of its vessels as the aid convoy prepares to depart Tunisia for besieged Gaza.

"Another boat has been hit in a suspected drone attack. No injuries reported. Updates to follow soon," the flotilla announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Activist Leila Hegazy described the attack on the vessel Alma during her shift change.

"This is drone strike number two on one of the boats."

"We hope this is not a nightly occurrence, because they are playing lots of games," Hegazy said.

Another activist witnessed the attack firsthand, stating they saw the drone "literally right above, maybe 20 feet" before it caused a fire.

"We sounded the alarm. We yelled. We had the hoses ready, and it was out within two minutes," they said.

On a livestream, one activist said there was no significant structural damage after an initial examination, and everyone in the boat was safe.

"Two nights in a row. It's not a coincidence. It's not an accident. This is a threat to the mission, and it's a serious threat that we're taking very seriously," she said.

'Intimidation tactic'

The activist said this is a "clear intimidation tactic" to "scare people from boarding their vessels tomorrow."

"We will not be deterred," she added.

The flotilla had previously reported on Tuesday that its main vessel, the "Family Boat," was struck by a suspected drone off Tunisia's coast.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for "steadfastness," is made up of more than 50 ships carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners.

Around 150 activists, including Tunisians, Turks and others from Europe, Africa and Asia, are participating in the initiative.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona in late August along with another group from Genoa, Italy and is expected to depart Tunisia on Wednesday for Gaza.

The initiative aims to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on August 22 that starvation had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned that it could spread as Israel's blockade continues.

Israel has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins, while displacing practically all of the population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
