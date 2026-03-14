Israeli settlers wounded five Palestinians, including two by gunfire, during an attack on a village in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to local officials.

The assault occurred in the Rashayda area near the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem, where settlers reportedly fired live ammunition at residents, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Musa Abayat, mayor of the area, said two Palestinians were hospitalised with gunshot wounds, while three others were injured after being beaten with sharp objects or struck by stones.

“The settlers also stole 100 sheep,” Abayat said, condemning what he described as “daily attacks” on Palestinian communities in the area.