US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had agreed to hold talks with Iran's new leadership even as US-Israeli strikes on the country continue.

"They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk," Trump told The Atlantic, adding that Iran should have made concessions earlier. "They waited too long," he said.

Trump said he cannot tell when such a discussion may take place, noting that some of the Iranian officials who had been involved in recent negotiations are no longer alive.

In a separate interview, he told Fox News that 48 Iranian leaders had been eliminated "in one shot," saying "nobody can believe the success we're having."

He added that the US knew how many targets remained and that operations were moving "rapidly."

“Not concerned about anything”