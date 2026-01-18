WORLD
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Tournament officials moved quickly to help, but Sonmez had to lift the ballkid into a chair near the side of the arena.
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez and umpire Chase Urban help a ball kid who fainted at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2026. / AP
January 18, 2026

Zeynep Sonmez rushed to the aid of an ailing ballkid in an interruption to play during her first-round win over No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Sunday at the Australian Open.

The Turkish qualifier was receiving serve in the ninth game of the second set when a ballkid wobbled, lost balance and fell backward near the umpire's chair in sunny conditions at 1573 Arena.

The ballkid stood up quickly but started wobbling again, and Sonmez immediately held up her hand to suspend play. She went to the courtside and put an arm around the ballkid's waist and helped her toward some shade.

Tournament officials moved quickly to help, but Sonmez had to lift the ballkid into a chair near the side of the arena. Medical staff took over to assess and treat the ballkid in the shade.

The players waited until the ballkid and the medical staff had left the arena and, after a delay of about seven minutes, continued the match.

Sonmez broke serve in that game but lost the set before rallying to clinch it 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. to advance to the second round in Australia for the first time.

Her best performance in five previous Grand Slam events was a run to the third round at Wimbledon last year.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
