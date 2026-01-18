Zeynep Sonmez rushed to the aid of an ailing ballkid in an interruption to play during her first-round win over No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Sunday at the Australian Open.

The Turkish qualifier was receiving serve in the ninth game of the second set when a ballkid wobbled, lost balance and fell backward near the umpire's chair in sunny conditions at 1573 Arena.

The ballkid stood up quickly but started wobbling again, and Sonmez immediately held up her hand to suspend play. She went to the courtside and put an arm around the ballkid's waist and helped her toward some shade.

Related TRT World - 'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon

Tournament officials moved quickly to help, but Sonmez had to lift the ballkid into a chair near the side of the arena. Medical staff took over to assess and treat the ballkid in the shade.