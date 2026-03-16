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Michael B. Jordan wins best actor, Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Oscars
"One Battle After Another" won best picture, while "Sentimental Value" (Norway) won Best International Feature Film.
Michael B. Jordan wins best actor, Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Oscars
Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard. / AP
20 hours ago

Michael B. Jordan has won the best actor Oscar for playing twins confronted with pure evil in vampire race fable "Sinners."

He bested "Marty Supreme" star Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio of "One Battle After Another," Wagner Moura ("The Secret Agent") and Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon").

Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley also won the best actress Oscar for her searing portrait of motherhood and love undone by loss in "Hamnet."

She bested Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"), Renate Reinsve ("Sentimental Value"), Emma Stone ("Bugonia") and Kate Hudson ("Song Sung Blue").

Paul Thomas Anderson won best director for his film "One Battle After Another" at the 98th Academy Awards.

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Other winners

Hollywood veteran Sean Penn won his third acting Oscar for his supporting role as an obsessed military officer in "One Battle After Another."

Amy Madigan won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as a nightmarish villain in the horror film "Weapons."

"One Battle After Another" won best picture, while "Sentimental Value" (Norway) won Best International Feature Film.

Ryan Coogler won the best original screenplay "Sinners", while Paul Thomas Anderson won the best adapted screenplay for "One Battle After Another".

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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