Michael B. Jordan has won the best actor Oscar for playing twins confronted with pure evil in vampire race fable "Sinners."

He bested "Marty Supreme" star Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio of "One Battle After Another," Wagner Moura ("The Secret Agent") and Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon").

Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley also won the best actress Oscar for her searing portrait of motherhood and love undone by loss in "Hamnet."

She bested Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"), Renate Reinsve ("Sentimental Value"), Emma Stone ("Bugonia") and Kate Hudson ("Song Sung Blue").

Paul Thomas Anderson won best director for his film "One Battle After Another" at the 98th Academy Awards.