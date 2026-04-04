At least 20 people have been killed, including children, and several others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon, the country's state news agency has reported.

The National News Agency (NNA) said two people were killed and five others injured in a strike targeting a house along the road between the towns of Habboush and Kfour in the Nabatieh region.

In another incident, an Israeli drone strike hit a motorcycle on the Qadmous road north of Tyre, killing two people.

Five more people, including two women, were killed in an airstrike at a junction in the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district.

In the village of Ain Baal, also in the Tyre district, two people were killed and another injured when a home was struck.

Among the reported casualties, four people were killed in Yater, while two children were killed and 22 others injured in Habboush.