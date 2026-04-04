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At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Air raids hit Nabatieh, Tyre among other areas as casualties mount amid ongoing Israeli invasion.
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes causing casualties and widespread destruction in southern Lebanon. [File] / AP
April 4, 2026

At least 20 people have been killed, including children, and several others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon, the country's state news agency has reported.

The National News Agency (NNA) said two people were killed and five others injured in a strike targeting a house along the road between the towns of Habboush and Kfour in the Nabatieh region.

In another incident, an Israeli drone strike hit a motorcycle on the Qadmous road north of Tyre, killing two people.

Five more people, including two women, were killed in an airstrike at a junction in the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district.

In the village of Ain Baal, also in the Tyre district, two people were killed and another injured when a home was struck.

Among the reported casualties, four people were killed in Yater, while two children were killed and 22 others injured in Habboush.

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One person was killed in Qana, another at Tyre's fishermen’s port, and one in Qana al-Jalil.

The strikes also injured 18 people in Housh, including a child, three women and three paramedics, 10 in Maarakeh, three paramedics in Burj Qallawiyeh, two in Qana al-Jalil, and one in Siddiqine.

Separately, a strike on the town of Qana wounded two people, one of them critically.

Lebanese authorities said the broader Israeli aggression since March 2 has killed 1,422 people and wounded 4,294, with more than one million displaced.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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