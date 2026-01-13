The US Senate and House appropriations committees have released the text of a two-bill spending package that includes $3.3 billion in military aid for Israel and imposes new restrictions on assistance to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
The National Security and State Department bill provides $6.77 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme, including at least $3.3 billion in grants for Israel, which would be disbursed within 30 days of enactment and used for advanced weapons systems.
According to the text of the bill, US security assistance for the occupied West Bank and Gaza would be blocked unless the Secretary of State certifies to Congress that Palestinians are meeting US-set benchmarks and taking steps to end alleged “torture” and other abuses by Palestinian security forces.
The bill further blocks such assistance if Palestinians initiate or actively support investigations at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli nationals for crimes against Palestinians.
It also includes a separate restriction barring funds appropriated under the “National Security Investment Programs” heading from being made available for assistance to the Palestinian Authority if Palestinians obtain the “same standing as member states or full membership as a state” in the UN outside a negotiated agreement with Israel.
Over $21 billion since October 2023
The $3.3 billion in annual military aid for Israel is part of a 10-year, $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2016 that expires in 2028.
Axios reported in November that Israel is seeking a new 20-year deal that could include joint US-Israeli research and development of defence technologies.
An October 2025 report by Brown University’s Costs of War Project and the Quincy Institute estimates that at least $21.7 billion in US military aid has been provided or spent so far.
The report says $17.9 billion was delivered in the first year, from October 2023 to September 2024, under the Biden administration.
A further $3.8 billion followed in the second year, broadly in line with regular levels set out in long-standing US-Israel agreements under the Trump administration.
The spending includes $8.1 billion in Foreign Military Financing, around $5 billion for missile defence, roughly $4.4 billion to replenish US weapons stockpiles used by Israel, as well as funds for offshore procurement, ammunition purchases and expanding US arms production.
The total does not include tens of billions of dollars in future arms deals, including an $8 billion package notified to Congress in early 2025, which would require additional funding in the years ahead.