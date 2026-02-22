WORLD
2 min read
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Victims include six close friends and 3 professional guides as authorities launch investigations into deadly avalanche in Lake Tahoe.
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Victims include six close friends and 3 professional guides. / AP
February 22, 2026

The bodies of nine backcountry skiers killed earlier this week were recovered Saturday after an avalanche struck the California side of Lake Tahoe, according to officials.

Authorities said the group was on a day-trip skiing expedition on Tuesday when the avalanche struck.

Six of those killed were close friends described as “passionate, skilled skiers", along with three professional guides.

Relatives identified the victims as Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar and Kate Vitt.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that three employees from the Blackbird Mountain Guides, Michael Henry, 30, Andrew Alissandratos, 34, and Nicole Choo, 42, also died in the avalanche.

“We are grateful that we can bring them home,” said Shannan Moon, the sheriff of Nevada County, California, as reported by NBC News.

Five of the victims were recovered and airlifted on Friday by helicopter.

RECOMMENDED

Fifteen skiers were caught in the avalanche. Six survived, including two who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies have launched investigations into the avalanche.

The Sierra Avalanche Centre will prepare an incident report and is examining possible workplace safety violations, and the sheriff’s office is conducting its own inquiry.

The storm has dumped 1.7 metres of snow in the past week alone, with wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Centre noted that this season has already seen six other avalanche fatalities in the US.

RelatedTRT World - Deadliest US avalanche in decades: Eight killed and one missing in Sierra Nevada
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration
India and Brazil sign trade and minerals partnership pact
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate