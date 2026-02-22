The bodies of nine backcountry skiers killed earlier this week were recovered Saturday after an avalanche struck the California side of Lake Tahoe, according to officials.

Authorities said the group was on a day-trip skiing expedition on Tuesday when the avalanche struck.

Six of those killed were close friends described as “passionate, skilled skiers", along with three professional guides.

Relatives identified the victims as Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar and Kate Vitt.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that three employees from the Blackbird Mountain Guides, Michael Henry, 30, Andrew Alissandratos, 34, and Nicole Choo, 42, also died in the avalanche.

“We are grateful that we can bring them home,” said Shannan Moon, the sheriff of Nevada County, California, as reported by NBC News.

Five of the victims were recovered and airlifted on Friday by helicopter.