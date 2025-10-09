The signing of the agreement on the first stage of US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 0900 GMT, a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.

The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.

Qatar, Egypt, the US, and Türkiye have signed as guarantors of the Gaza peace deal, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end Tel Aviv's war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and reshaped the Middle East.

But immediately after the announcement that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire plan, the Gaza Civil Defence agency reported several strikes on the territory.

"Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza," said one of the agency's officials, Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, citing "a series of intense air strikes" on Gaza City.

Israeli military, meanwhile, said on Thursday that it continues to be deployed in the region and prepare for any operational development.