WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
"I would have liked Germany to join the signal sent by the 29 partners. What is happening in Gaza right now is incomprehensible. Innocent children are dying. People are starving," German minister Reem Alabali Radovan says.
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
German FM Johann Wadephul (L) speaks to Reem Alabali Radovan prior to the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin on July 16, 2025. / AFP
July 22, 2025

​​​​​​​German Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan on Tuesday criticised her government for not signing a declaration by more than two dozen countries that demands an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

"I would have liked Germany to join the signal sent by the 29 partners. What is happening in Gaza right now is incomprehensible. Innocent children are dying. People are starving," Alabali Radovan told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"An immediate and lasting ceasefire is needed now—not at some point in the future," she added, while reiterating that the demands in the letter were “understandable.”

RelatedTRT Global - 'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade

Alabali Radovan stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and allow much-needed humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

"The civilian population in Gaza must not be further crushed between the front lines. Children, families, the elderly – they need water, food, medical care, and security," she said.

"International law must be respected! Allow aid deliveries to pass through unhindered! Allow safe humanitarian corridors and unhindered access for the UN and humanitarian organisations!"

RECOMMENDED

The foreign ministers of 25 countries and the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, condemned on Monday Israel's “inhumane killing” of civilians in Gaza, in a statement, and demanded an immediate end to the war and said the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached "new depths."

"The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity," it said.

"We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food."

Labelling the killing of more than 800 Palestinians seeking aid since the start of operations by the controversial so-called ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ in late May as "horrifying," the statement noted that Israel’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is "unacceptable."

"Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," said the statement that was signed by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK as well as the EU commissioner.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump