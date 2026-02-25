Türkiye's UN envoy warned that "misleading" comparisons with other conflicts risk undermining efforts to end the war in Ukraine, urging the international community to focus on diplomacy and a just, sustainable peace.

"As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, the human loss, destruction and civil humanitarian consequences caused by the conflict continue to grow each day," Ahmet Yildiz said at a UN General Assembly session on Ukraine on Tuesday, adding that "this protracted war has profound implications for international peace and security. It is high time to end it, and the ultimate solution lies in diplomacy."

Reaffirming Ankara's position, he said: "While continuing to support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Türkiye has consistently advocated for a negotiated solution. Since the very outset of the conflict, Türkiye has assumed a leading role in international diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine."

"In pursuit of this objective, we have maintained close contact with both Ukraine and Russia to develop pathways for a diplomatic solution," he said.

‘There are no losers in peace’