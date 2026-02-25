TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
Ankara remains at the forefront of diplomatic efforts for a "negotiated solution", working to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz says.
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan and senior officials met at Ciragan Palace during the third round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in July 2025 [FILE] / Reuters Archive
9 hours ago

Türkiye's UN envoy warned that "misleading" comparisons with other conflicts risk undermining efforts to end the war in Ukraine, urging the international community to focus on diplomacy and a just, sustainable peace.

"As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, the human loss, destruction and civil humanitarian consequences caused by the conflict continue to grow each day," Ahmet Yildiz said at a UN General Assembly session on Ukraine on Tuesday, adding that "this protracted war has profound implications for international peace and security. It is high time to end it, and the ultimate solution lies in diplomacy."

Reaffirming Ankara's position, he said: "While continuing to support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Türkiye has consistently advocated for a negotiated solution. Since the very outset of the conflict, Türkiye has assumed a leading role in international diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine."

"In pursuit of this objective, we have maintained close contact with both Ukraine and Russia to develop pathways for a diplomatic solution," he said.

‘There are no losers in peace’

RECOMMENDED

Highlighting Türkiye's mediation efforts, Yildiz pointed to the talks held in Antalya and Istanbul at the early stages of the war.

"Last year, Türkiye hosted three rounds of direct technical talks between the warring parties in Istanbul. The Istanbul talks served as a cornerstone for confidence building, enabling the process on humanitarian issues and making dialogue possible," he added.

Welcoming renewed engagement, Yildiz said: "We welcome the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest US-led efforts to promote diplomacy and end the war. The renewed diplomatic momentum has raised hopes for a negotiated solution."

"That said, significant issues remain unresolved. Only with a strong commitment to a peaceful settlement and understanding that there are no losers in peace can a negotiated solution be achieved," he added.

Expressing hope for the diplomatic efforts to yield to a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, Yildiz said: "I wish to express my sincere hope that the next year will mark not another year of war, but an anniversary of peace."

RelatedTRT World - Putin appoints veteran diplomat as ambassador to Türkiye amid Ukraine war talks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings