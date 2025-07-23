WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
Foreign Ministry slams move as unlawful and provocative, accuses Netanyahu government of fueling regional crises to hold onto power.
Foreign Ministry slams move as unlawful and provocative, accuses Netanyahu government of fueling regional crises to hold onto power / TRT World and Agencies
July 23, 2025

Türkiye has rejected a motion passed by the Israeli Knesset to annex the occupied West Bank, calling it "null and void" under international law and warning it poses a grave threat to regional stability.

"The West Bank is Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation since 1967," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Any attempt by Israel to annex it constitutes an illegitimate and provocative effort aimed at undermining peace efforts."

It added: "The Netanyahu government’s efforts to remain in power through violent policies and unlawful actions are leading to new crises each day, posing a serious threat to international order and regional security."

The ministry called for immediate and binding action from the international community, stressing that "the legal and moral responsibilities of the international system must be fulfilled effectively" in the face of "genocidal Israel’s aggressiveness."

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East War.

Since the start of Israel’s latest military invasion in Gaza in late 2023, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion issued in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

