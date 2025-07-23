Türkiye has rejected a motion passed by the Israeli Knesset to annex the occupied West Bank, calling it "null and void" under international law and warning it poses a grave threat to regional stability.

"The West Bank is Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation since 1967," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Any attempt by Israel to annex it constitutes an illegitimate and provocative effort aimed at undermining peace efforts."

It added: "The Netanyahu government’s efforts to remain in power through violent policies and unlawful actions are leading to new crises each day, posing a serious threat to international order and regional security."