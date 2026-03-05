Lebanon’s government has ordered authorities to pursue and arrest any members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operating in the country, as the regional crisis escalates.

Information Minister Paul Morcos said on Thursday the government instructed relevant ministries and agencies to verify the presence of IRGC personnel and “intervene firmly and immediately to prevent any security or military activity they might carry out from Lebanese territory.”

Arrests would be made under judicial supervision, with deportation planned thereafter.

The Lebanese cabinet also decided to reinstate visa requirements for Iranian nationals entering Lebanon to better control the borders and “prevent any activity that could undermine security or use Lebanese territory to carry out special objectives,” Morcos said.

PM Salam rejects accusations