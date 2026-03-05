Lebanon’s government has ordered authorities to pursue and arrest any members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operating in the country, as the regional crisis escalates.
Information Minister Paul Morcos said on Thursday the government instructed relevant ministries and agencies to verify the presence of IRGC personnel and “intervene firmly and immediately to prevent any security or military activity they might carry out from Lebanese territory.”
Arrests would be made under judicial supervision, with deportation planned thereafter.
The Lebanese cabinet also decided to reinstate visa requirements for Iranian nationals entering Lebanon to better control the borders and “prevent any activity that could undermine security or use Lebanese territory to carry out special objectives,” Morcos said.
PM Salam rejects accusations
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam responded to accusations claiming Lebanon is “aligning with Israeli demands,” warning that such statements “cannot be tolerated” and blaming outside parties for dragging the country into avoidable consequences.
There was no immediate comment from Iran on the Lebanese measures.
The announcement comes as the regional escalation surrounding the ongoing US-Israeli offensive against Iran spreads.
The offensive, ongoing since Saturday, has reportedly killed over 900 people, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian military officials.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that host US assets.