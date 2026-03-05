WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Lebanon moves to arrest Iran's Revolutionary Guard members amid regional tensions
Beirut orders verification, arrests, and deportation of any Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel in Lebanon, while reinstating visa controls to protect national security.
Lebanon moves to arrest Iran's Revolutionary Guard members amid regional tensions
(FILE) Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps attend an exercise in southern Iran, in this handout image obtained on February 16, 2026. / Reuters
March 5, 2026

Lebanon’s government has ordered authorities to pursue and arrest any members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operating in the country, as the regional crisis escalates.

Information Minister Paul Morcos said on Thursday the government instructed relevant ministries and agencies to verify the presence of IRGC personnel and “intervene firmly and immediately to prevent any security or military activity they might carry out from Lebanese territory.” 

Arrests would be made under judicial supervision, with deportation planned thereafter.

The Lebanese cabinet also decided to reinstate visa requirements for Iranian nationals entering Lebanon to better control the borders and “prevent any activity that could undermine security or use Lebanese territory to carry out special objectives,” Morcos said.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli air strikes kill 12 across Lebanon as cross-border escalation continues

PM Salam rejects accusations

RECOMMENDED

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam responded to accusations claiming Lebanon is “aligning with Israeli demands,” warning that such statements “cannot be tolerated” and blaming outside parties for dragging the country into avoidable consequences.

There was no immediate comment from Iran on the Lebanese measures.

The announcement comes as the regional escalation surrounding the ongoing US-Israeli offensive against Iran spreads. 

The offensive, ongoing since Saturday, has reportedly killed over 900 people, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian military officials. 

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that host US assets.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report