The Indian cricket team scored a relatively easy win on September 14 against Pakistan at a T20 international faceoff in the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai.

But what followed was no ordinary post-match ritual: Indian players walked off the field without shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, an unusual snub that generated online buzz about the vanishing traditions of what the British once endearingly called the gentleman’s game.

In his post-match remarks, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to India’s armed forces and vowed to stand by the families of the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in India-administered Kashmir.

India held Pakistan indirectly responsible for the attack — which was firmly denied by Islamabad — that killed 26 people and resulted in a deadly four-day war in May between the two South Asian neighbours.

Four months after Pakistan and India clashed in the biggest air battle since World War II in terms of the number of aircraft involved, the sporting episode in Dubai has reignited debates about the weaponisation of cricket, the subcontinent’s most popular game, in service of a nationalist agenda.

“I wasn’t surprised when the Indian cricket team left the field without the customary handshake,” Khalid Hussain, a Karachi-based sports writer and analyst, tells TRT World.

He attributes the behaviour of the Indian players to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy of leveraging cricket as “an asset in the geo-political ambitions” that portrays Pakistan as a “mortal enemy” and uses the sport to “undermine its neighbour”.

Historically, cricket has served as a fragile bridge in India-Pakistan relations. The game has often facilitated back-channel diplomacy amid frozen diplomatic ties.

Matches in the 1980s , 1990s , and 2000s , for instance, were heralded as “cricket diplomacy” where former Pakistani presidents Zia ul Haq and Pervez Musharraf and Indian premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee attended games to thaw relations.

But Hussain argues that the trend has reversed since the Modi-led Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rose to power in 2014. “(India) has systematically developed cricket into a weapon that it blatantly uses against Pakistan,” he says, pointing to India’s financial dominance in the sport as a tool for coercion.

Related TRT World - Pakistan coach expresses disappointment over India snubbing post-match handshake at Asia Cup

A cultural unifier?

While acknowledging the nationalistic undercurrents in sports, Indian analyst Sandip Ghose downplays the notion of cricket as a pure cultural unifier.

“Sports as a ‘cultural bridge’ is an exaggerated notion,” he tells TRT World. “There is always an element of chauvinism and tribal element in competitive team sports – not just between nations but even at club-level matches,” he says.