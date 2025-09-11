ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed thousands and left 600 children orphaned, as families in Kunar province faced devastation.
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Afghanistan reels from deadly earthquake, leaving hundreds of children without parents or family support. / Reuters
September 11, 2025

A strong earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late last month has left hundreds of children orphaned, local media reported on Thursday.

Authorities in Kunar province, the hardest-hit by the tremor, have reported that over 600 children are now orphaned as a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake, which also claimed the lives of over 2,200 individuals, local Hurriyat Radio reported.

According to the provincial Martyrs and Disabled Department, approximately 200 families have been left without guardians due to the earthquake, leaving around 600 children facing uncertain futures.

Eastern Afghanistan was hit by an earthquake on August 31, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring around 4,000 others, devastating Kunar province.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll rises in Afghanistan earthquake as aid runs dry

Deadly earthquakes

A series of aftershocks in early September, including one with a magnitude of 6.2, complicated rescue efforts, triggering landslides and blocking access to several remote districts.

RECOMMENDED

Relief operations remain hampered by poor infrastructure and economic hardship, as aid groups call for urgent international assistance and long-term seismic preparedness.

Afghanistan has suffered a decade of devastating earthquakes, with more than 5,000 deaths recorded since 2015 across fragile provinces.

In June 2022, a magnitude 6.1 quake struck the eastern part of the country, including Nangarhar, killing over 1,000 and injuring thousands in remote areas.

The western province of Herat was hit in October 2023 by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, leaving more than 1,400 dead and widespread destruction of homes.

Smaller tremors in Kunar and Nangarhar in 2023 caused limited casualties but added to public fears of further deadly shocks.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires